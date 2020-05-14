NSU track a haven for fitness buffs during gym closures

Dennis Reimer and Marisa Bravo were among several local residents enjoying part of their day at the Northeastern State track Thursday afternoon, working to stay fit amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Reimer, who is retired and has lived in Tahlequah since 1975, had his normal routine of going to the gym disrupted by the coronavirus.
"I do it to stay in shape, obviously," Reimer said. "When I went to the gym, I went there every day, but when they closed the gym, I didn't do anything for quite a while. It finally dawned on me that the track here was open, so I started coming over several times a week."
Reimer doesn't hesitate going out to the track.
"It's here," Reimer said of the virus. "I think the biggest problem with this virus is the ability for it to jump from person to person. It seems to be more contagious than the regular flu."
He suspects some of the required protocols have gone a little overboard because of politics.
"I think it'll change the way of life for a while, but people will eventually go back into their normal routines, whatever normal was," Reimer said.
Bravo, a 2015 Tahlequah High School graduate, has been back home for the past three months. The University of Oklahoma-Tulsa medical student has become a regular at the NSU track.
"I think the track provides a really good way of social distancing and getting exercise," Bravo said. "The gyms are closed, and I know for a lot of people when the whole virus came along, I was worried about staying fit because my gym was closed. It's really nice that the tracks are still open and I can get out and still keep my distance from other people.
She's observed that for the most part, people are generally behaving themselves, especially at the track.
"I see people, even when they're walking together, being 6 feet apart, and I think that's really important, too," she said.
NSU's fitness center, known by most members as The Fit, has not yet reopened, and officials have not announced when it would begin welcoming guests again. They said it would be at least May 25, but it might take longer for the pool to reopen.
