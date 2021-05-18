NSU transforms summer youth academy themes

Summer is getting closer, and youngsters looking for activities to keep them busy have several options in the area.
At Northeastern State University, the RACE program has changed its name to IDEA - Innovation Discovery Education Academy - but the Summer Youth Academies are largely the same. However, the program is offering additional camps this year.
New this summer is the IDEA Leadership Youth Academy, which Executive Director Barbara Fuller said was created for kids who have aged out of the typical summer camps and would like to learn what it takes to be a leader.
"They're the next generation of leaders, so I want to give them opportunities to be able to lead," she said. "I love the idea of them picking a project and saying, 'I would love to lead and do this.' Leadership doesn't mean you have to be in the spotlight. It means you know when to lead, you know when to follow, you know your best traits and when you can offer something."
The overall theme for this year's academies is "Makey Takey," as students will have a chance to upcycle and recycle materials and transform them into new products. So Fuller is accepting "almost anything" from the community for kids to use and invent something new. Donors could drop off old shoes, handbags, bottles, vases, silverware and anything they would like to see used or transformed. For instance, someone has already brought Fuller a helium tank. She also mentioned she'd like to have a ceiling fan.
"I want them to look at just discovering what they can do with what they have," she said. "Most of their stuff they're going to take home with them. The bigger stuff will go in our garden, and we'll create a fairy garden."
Those who would like to donate items to the program can drop them off at the Special Services building on the NSU campus.
Also new this year is the Little Academy, which will be accepting 2- and 3-year-olds for the first time. The children will get to sing, dance, participate in hands-on activities, and learn to play with their peers. Fuller said it will give toddlers an opportunity to interact and experience something they haven't been able to enjoy throughout the pandemic.
"They have spent the majority of their life in COVID," she said.
"They have not been able to do anything like a regular child could do. So these kids are going to learn how to be with other kids, and it might help them with manners and things like that."
The Little Academy will be for half days only. There will be a morning class from 8:30 to 11:30m. The afternoon class will be 2 to 5, and the classes are limited to five children each.
The Youth Academy's MineCraft camp will return this summer. The popular camp allows kids to play MineCraft and build the virtual world they want.
While many people may dismiss the value of video games, MineCraft can ignite creativity in the campers and push them to use problem-solving and ingenuity to create their own online world.
"I will force them to go outside this year," Fuller said. "So they're going to have to build something outdoors."
A bonus academy for one week this year is completely free, and will feature a member of NASA who has agreed to come teach students about space research and aeronautics.
Fuller can take up to 25 kids for the class, and they must be entering grades 8-12. The academy is June 7-11, and plenty of spots are still open. All people have to do is email idea@nsuok.edu to register.
"We're going to do all kinds of experiments," Fuller said. "The last day ends on the most awesome escape room, where one of them are in space and the others aren't, and they're trying to tell the ones in space how to fix something - a classic Apollo 13 scenario."
Each camp is a week long, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They begin May 31 and run through July 2. The cost is $160 To sign up or to find more information, visit academics.nsuok.edu.
From May 31 to June 4, camps at NSU include: Little Academy, ages 2-3; Makey Takey, ages 4-5; Makey Takey, ages 6-8; MineCraft, ages 6-8; Makey Takey, ages 9-12; Leadership Youth Academy, ages 12 and up.
From June 7 to June 11, camps are: Makey Takey, ages 4-5; Makey Takey, ages 6-8; Makey Takey, 9-12; MineCraft, ages 9 and up; Leadership Youth Academy, ages 12 and up.
From June 14 to June 18, camps include: Little Academy, ages 2-3; Makey Takey ages 4-5; Makey Takey, ages 6-8; MineCraft, ages 6-8; Makey Takey, ages 9-12; Escape Room ACT Prep, ages 9 and up; Leadership Youth Academy, ages 12 and up.
From June 21 to June 25, camps include: Makey Takey, ages 4-5; Makey Takey, ages 6-8; Makey Takey, ages 9-12; MineCraft, ages 9 and up; Leadership Youth Academy, ages 12 and up.
In the last week, from June 28 to July 2, camps at NSU are: Little Academy, ages 2-3; Makey Takey, ages 4-5; Makey Takey, ages 6-8; Makey Takey, ages 9-12; Advanced MineCraft, ages 9 and up; Escape Room ACT Prep, ages 9 and up; Leadership Youth Academy, ages 12 and up.
What's next
The Thursday TDP will have a story on other camps in the Cherokee County area.
