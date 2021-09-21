Northeastern State University representatives will be visiting area community colleges to promote the SmartChoice program over the next couple of months.
"The SmartChoice slogan represents a shared commitment on part of NSU and participating two-year colleges to help students make a seamless transition from earning an associate degree to attaining a four-year degree in the program of their choice," NSU transfer coordinator Jennifer Ford said.
Students attending Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Tulsa Community College and Eastern Oklahoma State College who are about to complete their associate's degrees are encouraged to enroll at NSU to complete requirements for their bachelor's degrees as part of the SmartChoice program.
Over the next couple of months, NSU representatives from recruitment, advising, financial aid, academic colleges and more will travel to these community colleges to answer questions, provide transitional guidance and information about life at NSU.
NSU representatives will be at the colleges on the following dates: Sept. 15 - Carl Albert State College, Sept. 29 - Tulsa Community College-Southeast campus, Oct. 6 - Eastern Oklahoma State College, Oct. 20 - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Nov. 3 - Connors State College-Warner campus, and Nov. 10 - Connors State College-Muskogee campus.
Students participating in the program can follow different roadmaps towards a bachelor's degree at NSU depending on the partner community college. Ford said these roadmaps show students what they should take at their community college and what their future NSU courses would look like.
She said popular majors of interest include psychology, cellular and molecular biology, business administration and accounting. However, students can visit the NSU catalog online to review the most up to date offerings. Students interested in transferring to NSU who want to ensure they are on track can talk to an NSU transfer student services.
SmartChoice scholarships are also awarded to students who transfer to NSU from one of the program's partner community college institutions. Additional scholarships are available for Transfer Students, such as Phi Theta Kappa, Tulsa Achieves, and RiverHawk Transfer. Scholarships are not automatic and the deadline for all transfer scholarships is May 1.
"The program promises commitment on the part of faculty and staff at both institutions to help students achieve a smooth transition from the community college to NSU," Ford said.
To learn more about the SmartChoice program visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/smartchoice/default.aspx. For more information about transfer student services at NSU visit https://offices.nsuok.edu/advising/TransferStudentServices/ or contact transfer2nsu@nsuok.edu.
Visit https://scholarships.nsuok.edu/TransferStudentInformation/default.aspx for more information about transfer student scholarships opportunities or email scholarships@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.