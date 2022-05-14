NSU, tribe working to create space for Tribal Studies

NSU and tribal officials are working together to fund the renovation of a space in the University Center to be the new home for the Center for Tribal Studies. From left are: Director for the NSU Center for Tribal Studies Sara Barnett; NSU Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman; Cherokee Nation District 2 Tribal Councilor Dr. Candessa Teehee; Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner; Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.; Cherokee Nation Education Services Executive Director Mark Vance; Acting Deputy Executive Director of Cherokee Nation Education Services Aaron Emberton; Dr. Steve Turner, NSU president; Cherokee Nation District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan; NSU Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery; Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan; Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Corey Bunch; NSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Debby Landry; NSGA President Brooklyn Neff; Cherokee Nation Executive Administration Special Projects Officer Camerin Fite-James; and NSU Director of Research and Sponsored Programs Jessica Secratt.