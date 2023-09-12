More than 100 business and community leaders gathered at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center Monday, Sept. 11, to welcome the new Northeastern State University president, Dr. Rodney Hanley.
Hanley became NSU’s 20th president on Aug. 1. He was most recently president of Lake Superior State University, a rural public university in Michigan, and brings over 35 years of leadership experience in higher education with him.
Hanley’s wife, Sarah, and their two sons, Harry and Edward, have moved into the president’s home on campus and are busy integrating into the community.
“Harry, my oldest, is a baseball player,” Hanley said. "He plays centerfield and is also a left-handed pitcher. He’s had four games this past week. My youngest, Edward, is in fifth grade. He’s interested in pursuing theatre."
Among those in attendance at the event were Nathan Reed, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce president; Cami Highers, event coordinator for the Chamber; State Rep. Bob Ed Culver; Former Speaker of the House Larry Adair; Chief Joe Bunch of the United Keetoowah Band; Tahlequah Mayor Suzanne Myers; and STate Regent Connie Reilly.
“I cannot be prouder to say, Dr. Hanley, we are with you and we know you are going to do an outstanding job,” Reilly said, as he introduced Hanley to the audience.
Hanley took the podium and spoke to the audience.
“Before I begin, will you indulge me? Those of you in the room who graduated from Northeastern State University, will you raise your hands?” Hanley said.
Half the room raised their hands.
“Those of you who had a family member graduate from Northeastern, will you also raise your hand?” Hanley said.
Most of those in the room had their hands in the air.
“That’s the impact that NSU has," Hanley said. "It has touched almost everybody. It’s an amazing thing. Tahlequah is a special community. Just the fact that you’re all here to welcome me shows how special it is. People are so friendly here. That is a really important thing to me and my family. I’d like to thank each and every one of you for that.”
Cami Highers, coordinator for the event, was pleased with the event’s turnout. She said Hanley was what Tahlequah needed, as he and his family brought "youth and vigor" to the university.
“Over 50% of Northeastern’s students are first generation," Hanley said. "That means no one in their family went to college before them. Going to college isn’t just changing a life, which it does, it’s also changing the entire trajectory of a family. It’s an honor for me to be serving as the 20th president. I am humbled by the opportunity.”
