Northeastern State University students will have the opportunity to share their research projects with the community during the 18th annual NSU Undergraduate Research Day: A Celebration of Scholarly and Creative Activity, which has been transitioned to an online event this year.
The Undergraduate Research Day poster Zoom presentation session will be on April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, available at www.nsuok.edu/URD. During the session, 17 posters representing a variety of research and creative projects will be presented by NSU undergraduate students.
The posters will be judged by a committee representing event sponsors. NSU students will vote for the Students’ Choice Award.
The afternoon session, set to begin at 12:30 p.m. via livestream to Northeastern State University’s Facebook page, will feature three presentations by scholars from undergraduate colleges. Awards will be presented during the livestream.
According to Dr. Mark Paulissen, event organizer and NSU faculty member, undergraduate research allows students to participate in active learning under the guidance of a faculty member. Students who participate gain confidence and are able to function more independently through taking responsibility for a portion of their own learning process. Working on the projects also stimulates creative thinking, provides a better understanding of the students’ discipline, develops research and communication skills and prepares students for graduate or professional school.
For more information, contact Paulissen at paulisse@nsuok.edu.
