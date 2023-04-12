The main entrance to Northeastern State University’s Tahlequah campus has been upgraded with the addition of new signage and landscaping.
Near the intersection of Goingsnake Street and Muskogee Avenue, crews have erected three 10-foot tall, stainless steel letters that spell out N-S-U. Officials view the new signage as another engagement opportunity for alumni, visitors, and Tahlequah community members.
NSU and the Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers, Inc. partnered to have the sign fabricated and erected, the latter of which contributing $120,000 to cover more than half the estimated cost.
“This will create a new destination landmark for the RiverHawk family and Tahlequah community,” said Vice President of University Relations at Northeastern State University Dan Mabery. “The upgraded look to the main entrance to campus will help increase visibility and foster a sense of belonging and pride to be part of the Northeastern family.”
In addition to the new sign, a sidewalk and small parking lot area has also been installed nearby to help with ease of access.
NSU officials envision students, faculty, staff, and community members interacting with the new sign for photo opportunities — similar to what happens at other nearby landmarks like the Be the Change fountain.
The sign will also be illuminated and officials will have the capability to change the colors to reflect different holidays and seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.