A former POW led the charge during the 2022 Veterans Salute at Northeastern State University, offering a tribute to all those who served.
The Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 10, featured veteran, author, and prisoner of war Capt. Charlie Plumb, who helped spread awareness and gratitude toward veterans.
While in the Navy, Plumb learned to fly jet fighters off aircraft carriers during the Vietnam era. He flew 74 successful combat missions before his F-4 phantom jet was shot down, and he was captured and imprisoned for 2,103 days.
Plumb said veterans and civilians could identify with his story.
"Anybody who's got a problem can relate to my story. I'm convinced that you don't have to be a prisoner of war to be lonely and cut off from your world, and the problem communicating with those you love the most," said Plumb. "You don't have to be a prisoner of war to feel like you have failed in your task as I did, and so I will try to relate to the challenges of everyday life."
Army veteran Lt. Col. Joyce Van Nostrand said she usually comes to the Veterans Day program at NSU every year. Van Nostrand said she believes communities need to be reminded about what veterans have done and are doing today, even though the U.S. is not currently at war.
"History often gets lost with the younger generations, where they don't know of anyone in their family who might have served," said Van Nostrand.
She said she hopes veterans can get validation and recognition from all Veterans Day programs.
Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, who sang the National Anthem Thursday night and has sung all over the U.S., said being able to take part in any patriotic activity is always important to him. He said when he hears the audience singing along with him, it reminds him of unity.
"This is most definitely an honor because it's not a NFL game, an MLB game. It's more secluded. It's not a big 70,000-people thing," said Wilson. "It's a ceremony to bring awareness to Veterans Day, to bring awareness to veterans - and not just veterans, but families of veterans."
Wilson said having a POW come to a college campus helps inform younger generations that were not taught about certain aspects of U.S. history to be more aware of how events transpired in the past.
"There's something worse than being stationed in a foreign country where you can't pronounce [words] and don't understand," said Plumb. "There's something worse than being shot down and being a prisoner of war for six years. What's worse than either one of those things is being forgotten."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.