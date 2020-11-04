Northeastern State University will host a Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m. in the University Center basement in front of the Col. John Rahe Veterans Lounge.
During the ceremony, NSU will recognize veterans and provide an update on the Veterans Monument & Plaza, including how individuals can honor a loved one and their military service.
Last year, NSU unveiled the prototype of a new Veterans memorial statue titled, “Serving and Communicating through the Decades.” Created by artist Joel Randell, the piece arose from years of extensive study of military history and the efforts to recognize veterans’ service. The composition captures all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and the time periods stipulated. Six bronze figures are arranged on a representation of the world, signifying the United States’ widespread role and history over the years.
This entire composition will make for a dramatic visual display on the Tahlequah campus. The monument will be located east of Seminary Hall, near the roundabout in front of the Center for the Performing Arts. Students and visitors will be reminded for decades to come of the value of service and sacrifice required to maintain a free society.
A president-appointed committee, mostly comprised of veterans, has been working on this initiative for since 2018.
