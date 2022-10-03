NSU ‘Veterans Salute’ program to feature fighter pilot Charlie Plumb

Renowned fighter pilot, author, and motivational speaker Captain Charlie Plumb will headline the ‘Veterans Salute’ program at Northeastern State University Nov. 10.
Community members are encouraged to attend the program, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts on the Tahlequah campus. Attendance is free of charge due to the support of the Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc., the NeoHealth Touching Lives Foundation, and NSU.
“Captain Charlie Plumb is one of the most popular speakers of our time,” said NSU President Steve Turner. “We are excited to announce that he will be the main event for the ‘Veterans Salute’ program this November as we come together as a community to celebrate and thank the men and women who have served, are serving and will serve in the future to defend our nation’s freedoms.”
Plumb graduated from the Naval Academy and was one of the first Top Guns. He served in the color guard for President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration. He then served in the color guard for President Kennedy’s funeral. He flew an F-4 phantom jet on 74 successful missions in Vietnam. On his 75th mission, just five days before he was to come home, he was shot down, captured, and imprisoned. He spent the next 2,103 days as a prisoner of war. He has spoken to more than 5,000 audiences.
The program will also feature retired Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson singing the national anthem. With 21 years of military service, Wilson is one of the most famous singers of the national anthem and "God Bless America" in the United States. Performing at World Series, NBA Championships, and other high-profile events, Wilson brings an additional level of excitement to the evening.
“I first had the privilege of hearing Captain Plumb speak about 46 years ago and I enjoy his presentation as much today as I did then,” said Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Scott Rosenthal. “He is a true American hero. I am excited we can bring him to Tahlequah.”
While free, tickets are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. To get a ticket, individuals can contact the NSU Student Engagement Office at 918-444-2526, email engagement@nsuok.edu, or call NeoHealth at 918-772-3390.
