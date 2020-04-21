Graduating students will be celebrated virtually Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. as Northeastern State University holds spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies online.
To recognize the class of 2020 appropriately for their hard work and achievement, NSU will include as many elements of its traditional ceremony as possible. All spring and summer 2020 graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in a December commencement ceremony.
The speaker for the virtual ceremony will be Chrissi Nimmo, deputy attorney general for Cherokee Nation.
For more information and a link to the virtual commencement, visit www.nsuok.edu/commencement.
