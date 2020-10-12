NSU welcomes first cohort of Physician Assistant Studies students

With their sights set on a brighter future, 20 students filed into Synar Room 141 on the Northeastern State University Muskogee campus, Oct. 1-2. The cohort marks the first class of the NSU Physician Assistant Studies program.
Program director Troy Bender welcomed the group and introduced different members of the administration, faculty and staff. Over the course of their two-day orientation, students heard from members of NSU Student Financial Services, student health NEO representatives, the Physician Manpower Training Commission, student advisors and University Police.
Dr. Pam Hathorn, dean of the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions said the PAS program is an integral part of the health professions programming "build out" on the NSU-Muskogee campus and the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions’ vision to provide health care training in northeast Oklahoma for future mid-level providers.
“Years of hard work on the part of many NSU faculty, administrators and community partners have culminated as we welcome the first cohort for the Physician Assistant Studies program,” said Hathorn.
According to Bender, students were selected from across the states of Oklahoma and Texas and are anticipated to graduate in 27 months with a Master of Science in PA Studies.
The Physician Assistant Studies Program is part of a broad university plan for developing and implementing programming that provides direct benefit to the regional needs of northeastern Oklahoma. The physician assistant studies curriculum consists of 75 credit hours in the didactic year housed on NSU’s Muskogee campus and 35 credit hours in the clinical phase of training conducted through regional medical centers including Northeastern Health System, the Cherokee Nation, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers and Saint Francis Health System.
For more information about the PA Studies program, call 918.444.5464 or email paprogram@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.