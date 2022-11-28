Northeastern State University has been awarded a Higher Education Prevention Service grant through the Oklahoma Department of Health and Human Services to support opioid and stimulant prevention.
NSU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Sheila Self said the grant will provide funding for education and referrals and will utilize a coalition to address community-wide issues related to opioid and stimulant use in the surrounding area.
“Grants such as this one, through prevention, education and referrals to treatment, change lives and save the lives of individuals in our communities,” said Self.
The funding for the grant is $100,000 a year and is renewable for three years contingent on performance and availability of funding of state and/or federal funding.
Funds for the grant will support program expenses, including the hiring of a project coordinator and funds will be equally dedicated to opioid and stimulant prevention.
For more information on this grant and how NSU is working to address opioid and stimulant use, contact Self at selfsj@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.