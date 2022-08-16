Northeastern State University's Communications and Marketing team earned two awards during the 2022 Oklahoma College of Public Relations Association Awards competition.
Ernest Rollins, media coordinator with NSU Communications and Marketing, won the Grand Award for his featurette, "Lives changed through NSU vision services," published in the fall/winter 2021 Imprints Magazine.
Beth Peterson, senior graphic artist with NSU Communications and Marketing, won the Excellence Award for Best Use of Social Media - Events/Student Life - for her Spring 2022 Commencement Giphy Stickers.
NSU Communications and Marketing is tasked with promoting the institution's story through a variety of print and digital mediums. The office also acts as stewards of the NSU brand and strategically manages communication regarding NSU programs, faculty, staff, research, and activities both internally and externally.
