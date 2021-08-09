NSU wins public relations awards for marketing efforts

Northeastern State University earned honors during the 2021 Oklahoma College of Public Relations Association Awards competition.
Public and private universities and colleges throughout Oklahoma competed for awards in categories encompassing visual, written, oral and web development projects. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling last year’s competition, entries from June 2019 through May 2021 were accepted in this year’s contest.
NSU took home three Grand Awards and an Honorable Mention Award as part of the 2021 OCPRA competition.
Jacqueline Falk, communications and marketing graphic artist, earned the Grand Award for Viewbooks for the 2019 viewbook campaign. Levina Patterson, communications and marketing graphic artist, and the Office of Communications and Marketing, earned the Grand Award for Special Publications for the NSU 2019 President’s Report.
“NSU has an incredibly talented marketing and communications team,” Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery said. “I am excited to see these highly collaborative works earn recognition for these lead artists.”
Alisa Douglas, coordinator of student programs for the Center for Tribal Studies, also earned the Grand Award for Poster Design –Culture/Fine Arts – for work completed for the NSU 48th Annual Symposium on the American Indian.
“We are so very lucky to have Alisa Douglas on staff at the Center for Tribal Studies, I am continuously amazed by her creativity and ability to capture the essence of our Symposium themes through her graphic design,” Director of the Center for Tribal Studies Sara Barnett said. “As a Seminole artist, she ensures the imagery incorporated into her designs are representative of the Tribes specific to our area. She is truly deserving of this award and we are so very proud of her. Mvto, Alisa, for your hard work.”
Douglas and NSU’s student photographer Mallory Semrow also received an Honorable Mention for Events/Promotion for its 2020 American Indian Heritage Month Poster Campaign.
OCPRA was founded in the late 1960s to promote higher education for the purpose of enhancing Oklahoma’s economy and quality of life for its citizens. NSU has been an active participant for more than 30 years.
