By Grant D. Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
As the virus outbreak continues to disrupt universities and the lives of students, adjustments have been made for those who may be unable to pay their tuition due to job loss or other circumstances.
The Daily Press received a complaint from a man who claimed Northeastern State University has begun charging students late fees - typically 1.5 percent of the balance - when they're paying their tuition monthly.
However, NSU Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery said the school is working with students who may be out of work.
"Northeastern State University knows that COVID-19 has left many of our students and families facing uncertain and-or reduced employment," said Mabery. "While tuition and fees were due in January, NSU continues to work with students to find the right payment plan for them. Students who need to update their payment plans or enter into a payment plan are encouraged to contact the bursar's office. The bursar's office is working with students on a case-by-case basis to find the right payment plan structure and avoid unnecessary fees."
The caller to the TDP said a student employee at NSU could not pay for his tuition because the campus has closed, leaving him without income. But NSU instituted a plan on April 1 whereby student employees can continue to earn full wages.
"We know our students and their families rely on student employment to cover a variety of expenses," said Mabery.
The bursar's office at NSU is responsible for collections of student tuition, fees, housing and residence charges, as well as fines. Students can either contact the office or their academic advisers for information on holds, getting enrolled and payment plans.
Meanwhile, NSU also has plans to give students refunds for unused house and meal plans.
"In an uncertain time in the world, we know that completing a college degree matters to our students," said Mabery. "NSU is helping our current students maintain enrollment by lifting certain student financial holds that would have impacted their fall or summer enrollment as long as they are willing to commit to a payment plan."
Get help
The bursar's office on the Tahlequah campus can be reached at 918-444-2160; Broken Arrow campus, 918-449-6251. Students can also email nsuoba@nsuok.edu. For more information about NSU's response to COVID-19, visit nsuok.edu.
