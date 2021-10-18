Participants can race virtually or spend a spooky fall evening running through the NSU Tahlequah Campus and trails while they attempt to stay alive and outrun the zombies
Participants may register as civilians or zombies. Zombies will be released after the run has begun. As runners cross the finish line, those who outrun the swarm will be awarded the title of "Survivor!" All others will be considered "Zombie-fied!" Proceeds will benefit the Green & White Society Scholarship for NSU staff members pursuing degrees at NSU.
Runners must be 18 or older to register. In the case of inclement weather, participants will receive notification if the event is canceled; however, registrations and/or sponsorships will be considered donations and are non-refundable. T-shirts will be available for pickup.
