BROKEN ARROW – Northeastern State University Broken Arrow has partnered with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to bring free tax preparation services to the NSU campuses and surrounding communities.
Tax preparation services began Feb. 4 and will run through May 15. Anyone making less than $57,000 in income could qualify. Certified and trained volunteers are available by appointment to prepare basic federal and state tax returns.
Amber Whisenhunt, accounting instructor, said following the Internal Revenue Service decision to extend the federal tax filing deadline to May 17 created the opportunity for more eligible residents to sign up for the service. She added they are currently scheduling appointments for April 17 and 24. Interested individuals can make an appointment by calling 918-486-2471.
“The VITA program is one of NSU’s most valuable community services,” Whisenhunt said. “For many members of our community, their tax refund is the largest amount of cash they receive every year and VITA makes it possible for them to avoid paying a large amount of their refund to commercial tax preparation services.”
Anyone with income less than $72,000 in 2020 and interest in filing their own taxes can use this link to file, www.olt.com/main/vita/getstarted.asp?affiliate=VITAFREE&linkID=S54093676.
For more information, email Whisenhunt at whisen05@nsuok.edu or call at 918-449-6517.
