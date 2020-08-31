BROKEN ARROW - The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus will begin its fall 2020 Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series on Sept. 22.
Presented by the NSU Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions and arranged by Dr. Sapna Das-Bradoo, associate professor of molecular biology, the virtual series includes speakers with topics in four areas of study.
On Sept. 22, "Science to Words" will be presented by Kenneth Chang, science reporter for the New York Times. Dr. Nathan Green will host this session.
Oct. 20 will have "Current Respiratory Virus Outbreaks in the USA: SARS-CoV-2 and a Lesser Known Threat, EV-D68" presented by Dr. Earl Blewett, representing the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. Dr. Janaki Iyer and Dr. Sallie Ruskoski will host this session.
On Oct. 27, "Stay Tuned: How to Keep People Engaged When Telling Stories About Science" will be presented by Joe Palca, science correspondent for NPR. Green will host this session.
Nov. 17 will feature "Environmental Factors" presented by Dr. Dawn Bender, representing the Stephenson Cancer Center Cancer Therapeutics Program, and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Department of Surgery Research. This session will be hosted by Das-Bradoo.
The seminars are free and open to the public.
Each one-hour lecture begins at 12 p.m. virtually via Zoom. Find each lecture's Zoom link at www.nsuok.edu/BCSeries.
For more information on these programs, contact Das-Bradoo at dasbrado@nsuok.edu.
