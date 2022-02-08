BROKEN ARROW -- The Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions at Northeastern State University will host biology and chemistry experts for a seminar series this spring.
Dr. Gerald Miller of the Regional Medical Laboratory of Tulsa will kick off the spring series with a presentation titled, "SARS CoV-2 Virus Infection; Virology, Immunology & Vaccination" on Feb. 11.
Dr. Davis Hale of the Oxley College of Health Sciences at the University of Tulsa will present on a topic that is to be announced on March 11.
Dr. Jacob Manjarrez of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences will present "A multidisciplinary approach in the identification of Caenorhabditis elegans functional neural logic circuits" on April 1.
Dr. Sapana Vora of the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction for the U.S. Department of Defense will present "Keeping Bad Bugs Away from Bad People: An Insider's View" on April 22.
All seminars will take place on the NSU-Broken Arrow Campus in the BA Auditorium room 141 from 11 a.m. to noon, except for Vora's presentation on April 22, which will take place in the Broken Arrow Liberal Arts building room 112 at that time.
For more information about the seminar series, contact Dr. Sapna Das Bradoo at dasbardo@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.