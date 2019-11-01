BROKEN ARROW – Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow Student Financial Services will host a FAFSA Night on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5-7 p.m., in the Administrative Services Building Suite 211.
The event is open to high school seniors, NSU students, and community members, and is an opportunity to receive assistance in completing the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which opened on Oct. 1.
In order to complete the FAFSA, participants will need to bring their social security number, driver’s license, W-2s, 2018 tax returns, and bank statements. If the student is a dependent, they will also need their parents’ information.
Participants who haven’t completed their 2019-20 FAFSA can receive assistance in completing the application for the current academic year. 2017 tax information will be required to complete the 2019-20 FAFSA.
“We are excited to be hosting this event for the community,” said Cindy Bendabout, assistant director of Student Financial Services. “We want to encourage current and future students to complete their FAFSA as early as possible. This not only helps in financial planning for the upcoming year, but may also qualify eligible students for additional federal and state grants.”
For more information, contact Bendabout at bendabou@nsuok.edu.
