BROKEN ARROW - Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow is celebrating homecoming with the RiverHawk Run 5K on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year's RiverHawk Run is "Running: A State of Mind." In addition to the race, the evening event will include inflatables, the Prairie Fire Grille food truck, and a car show featuring Green Country Classic Mustangs.
Registration for the race is $35. Kids 12 and under are free.
Participants will receive a T-shirt.
All net proceeds will support scholarships for NSUBA students.
For more information, visit nsualumni.com/homecoming.
To become a sponsor for this event, contact Julia Rogers at rogers83@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.