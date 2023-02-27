NSUBA to host Supply Chain and Logistics Conference

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Industry experts, government officials and business leaders will gather together at the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus for the 2nd Annual Supply Chain and Logistics Conference on March 2.
The conference will take place at the NSUBA campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the event is free to attend.
Presented by the Supply Chain and Logistics Workforce Partnership, the conference continues efforts by the partnership to raise awareness and education about career paths in the supply chain and logistics industry. Partners include Northeastern State University, Premier Logistics, Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation, TulsaTech.edu, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, Oklahoma Works, Broken Arrow Public Schools and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
“With experts projecting employment in the field to grow 30% by 2030, there are several rewarding career opportunities available to current and prospective employees from all walks of life,” NSU President Steve Turner said. “NSU is proud to be a higher education partner with employers and other stakeholders to recruit, train, retain and support this vital workforce sector now and for future generations to come.”
NSU Dean of the College of Business & Technology Dr. Janet Buzzard said attendees will hear leaders in industry, education and government discuss initiatives and challenges in the supply chain field. She added some challenges the workforce partnership is hoping to discuss and find solutions for include international sourcing, workforce shortages, supply lags demand, inflation, political uncertainty and U.S. policy confusion.
Speakers lined up to present at the conference include NSU President Steve Turner, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma), Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Allison Garrett, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Chad Mariska, Premier Logistics President Jeff Mancini, Expeditors International - Tulsa/OKC District Manager Jonathan Chang, Sharon Harrison, workforce development and training consultant with Harrison Consulting and professor of management and supply chain at Rose State College and District Manager for Fastenal Kyle Hughey.
Award-winning journalist and Fox 23 co-anchor Shae Rozzi will serve as emcee for the conference.
A job fair will also take place in conjunction with the conference to connect job seekers with Northeast Oklahoma employers offering a variety of employment opportunities. The job fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“With the job fair running concurrently, job seekers can network with local industry regarding employment opportunities,” Buzzard said. “Northeast Oklahoma is positioned at a crossroad of the US with two inland ports, high manufacturing demand and Amazon and Walmart in our region.”
She added a quick way to get into the supply chain management field is with an online undergraduate or graduate certificate in Operations and Supply Chain Management from NSU https://cbt.nsuok.edu/certificates.aspx which can later lead to a bachelor's or MBA.
Promoting and raising awareness of high demand careers in the supply chain industry through this conference is just one of the ways NSU and industry partners are working together to grow the workforce in this critical industry.
Buzzard said two years ago NSU and Premier Logistics were awarded a sector partnership grant from the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development through their Oklahoma Works Impact Grant program to develop career awareness in high demand areas, such as supply chain management.
At that time, Buzzard said NSU was in the planning stage for hosting a supply chain conference at the Broken Arrow campus before the pandemic hit and were able to use grant funds to host the inaugural Supply Chain and Logistics Conference last May and now the second conference on March 2.
Buzzard said NSU and partners have also been working with area high schools, career techs and two-year colleges to build out career pathways, give presentations, industry tours and scholarships to encourage individuals to seek careers in the supply chain field.
“NSU College of Business and Technology is proud to be working with industry professionals like Premier Logistics to bring awareness to the supply chain field,” Buzzard said. “This 2nd Annual Supply Chain and Logistics Conference provides a networking venue for industry professionals and students to discuss current opportunities, issues and initiatives in the supply chain field. These partnerships supported by higher education, industry and Oklahoma Works results in great workforce and economic development for Oklahoma.”
For more information about the conference, job fair and workforce partnership’s efforts to promote the supply chain and logistics industry visit www.supplychainconferenceok.com.
