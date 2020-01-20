BROKEN ARROW - Northeastern State University will resume its Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series Feb. 7.
Presented by the NSU Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions and arranged by Dr. Sapna Das-Bradoo, associate professor of molecular biology, the series includes speakers with topics in four areas of study.
Feb. 7: "Design and Applications of Olefin Metathesis Catalysts" presented by Dr. Robert Grubbs, 2005 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, representing California Institute of Technology. Dr. Nathan Green will host.
Feb. 28: "Crocodiles, T. rex, Computer Science, & Engineering: Dinosaur Paleontology in the Digital Age" presented by Dr. Paul Gignac, representing Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. Dr. Janaki Iyer will host.
April 3: "The application of concepts in biology and genetics to the investigation of crime; Forensic Genetics in 2020?" presented by Dr. Robert Allen, representing OSU Center for Health Sciences. Dr. Sallie Ruskoski will host.
April 24: "Using Caenorhabditis elegans to study the molecular basis of primary microcephaly" presented by Dr. Jyoti Iyer, representing University of Tulsa. Das-Bradoo will host.
There is no charge to attend seminars, which are open to the public. Cokies and coffee will be provided. Each one-hour lecture begins at 10 a.m. at in the Administrative Services Building, Room 141 (Auditorium), 3100 E. New Orleans. For more information, contact Das-Bradoo at dasbrado@nsuok.edu.
