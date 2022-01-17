NSUBA to showcase local student artwork

BROKEN ARROW -- The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Art Exhibit will be featuring artwork from students of Marquette Catholic School, All Saints Catholic School, Monte Cassino, St. John's Catholic School and St. Joseph's Catholic School through Jan. 28.
The student artists featured in the exhibit range from kindergarten to eighth grade.
Art teachers from each of the five schools selected student pieces to be displayed.
There is not a specific theme to the exhibit, so visitors will see a wide range of artwork when they walk through the gallery, including sculptures, portraits, abstract art and more.
Holly Proctor, pre-kindergarten through eighth grade art teacher at All Saints Catholic School, said that students are always excited to see their work on display.
She added that they will get to see their work at NSU Broken Arrow at an upcoming reception.
The exhibit can be found in the Administrative Services Building Visitors' Center Gallery on the NSU Broken Arrow campus.
The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is free to the public.
