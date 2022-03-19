NSUBA, VITA partner to help with taxes

BROKEN ARROW -- The Northeastern State University - Broken Arrow campus community and members of its surrounding communities will have the option of obtaining free tax preparation through an NSU partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.
For those individuals who qualify as having low-to-moderate income ($58,000 and below), certified, trained volunteers will be available by appointment to prepare basic tax returns on both the state and federal level.
"Last year the VITA program was different and services were performed as a drop-off service due to COVID-19 concerns. We only had a few volunteers and we still managed to prepare 100 tax returns for low-to-moderate income taxpayers at the Broken Arrow location," Instructor of Accounting Amber Whisenhunt said. "We are happy to report that the VITA program is back to the normal routine and serving taxpayers in person again this year. The VITA program is one of NSU's most valuable community services. For many members of our community, their tax refund is the largest amount of cash they receive every year, and VITA makes it possible for them to avoid paying a large amount of their refund to commercial tax preparation services."
Tax preparation services began Feb. 7 and will conclude on April 11, with the exception of Spring Break, March 12 - 20. The VITA lab at NSUBA is open on Mondays from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 - 4 p.m. in room 109 of the Education building.
Appointments can be made by calling 918-449-6560. All participants should attempt to make an appointment, but walk-ins will be allowed if time allows. Taxpayers are encouraged to wear a mask when coming to the VITA lab to have their returns completed.
Those seeking assistance with tax preparation should come prepared with the following:
• Photo Identification (bring a copy also).
• Physical copy of Social Security Card for you, your spouse and dependents and/or Social Security Number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration (bring a copy also).
• Birth dates of you, your spouse and dependents.
• Wage and earnings statements, Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, from all employers.
• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099).
• A copy of last year's Federal and State tax returns, if available.
• A personal check with your bank routing number and account number for direct deposit.
• Payment made to day care providers including tax identification number of the day care provider (provider's social security number or business employer identification number).
• All documents issued that state "furnished to the IRS".
• Any documents that deal with health insurance coverage, 1095-A, 1099-SSA, exemption certificates, etc.
• Information pertaining to the amount of Economic Impact Payments received.
To file taxes electronically for "married filing joint" tax returns, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms. Alternatively, individuals with income of $73,000 and less who would like to file their returns electronically may use the affiliated website provided by the IRS: https://www.olt.com/main/vita/getstarted.asp?affiliate=VITAFREE&linkID=S54093676. For more information, contact Whisenhunt at 918-449-6517 or at whisen05@nsuok.edu.
