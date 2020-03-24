Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeastern State University Police Department is implementing changes on how officers respond to calls. The changes will be temporary and are designed to protect the health and well-being of officers and the campus community.
NSU Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police Patti Buhl released a statement urging people to refrain from entering the office if they feel sick or suspect they have been exposed.
"For the immediate future, all reports that do not require an officer's presence may be taken over the phone. An example is a lost property report. Further, if the call for service requires an officer to respond, we will recognize the distancing requirements recommended by the CDC," Buhl said.
Students, faculty, and staff are asked to call NSU PD at 918-444-2468 or 911 if there is an emergency. They may also text directly with dispatch by using the Omnigo Safety app. https://offices.nsuok.edu/publicsafety/Omnigo-Security-Campus-Safety-App.
