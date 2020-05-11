BLOOMINGTON, Indiana - Farina King, Northeastern State University, has been selected to receive the 2020 residency at Meiji Gakuin University on Native American history, comparative colonial studies, and the history of education, race, ethnicity, and gender, according to the Organization of American Historians. Due to the pandemic, the residency has been postponed until 2021, when a new host will be determined.
King is a citizen of Navajo Nation and assistant professor of history and affiliate of Cherokee and Indigenous Studies at NSU. She is the author of "The Earth Memory Compass: Diné Landscapes" and "Education in the Twentieth Century" (2018). Learn more about King and her work at https://farinaking.com.
The OAH and the Japanese Association for American Studies select two U.S. historians to spend two weeks at Japanese universities giving lectures, seminars, advising students and researchers interested in the American past, and joining in the collegiality of the host institution. For more information, visit oah.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.