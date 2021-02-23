Northeastern State University’s Center for Tribal Studies presents their fourth Annual Indigenous Leadership Summit completely virtual.
This year’s summit will take place from Feb. 23-26, and will focus on intersectionality, identity, gender roles and solidarity. The summit is free for anyone to attend.
“We are excited for this year’s event and hope to reach a broader audience with the virtual format,” said Alisa Douglas, coordinator for student programs.
Keynote and panel speakers include Dr. Andrew Jolivette, professor and chair of the Ethnic Studies Department, University of California, San Diego; Dr. Tracy Bear, assistant professor, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada; Dr. Johnny Poolaw, associate director of student success services for the American Indian Science and Engineering Society; Jasha Lyons Echo-hawk, community and justice advocate; Dr. Farina King, assistant professor at NSU; and Matti Martin, advocate.
Coffee Talk speakers include Kasey Rhone, NSU diversity and inclusion coordinator; NSU Master of Science in Leadership student Ashley Carter; Elizabeth Stroud, NSU political science student; and Lakin Keener, NSU Master of Science in Leadership student.
“The Coffee Talks will be an open dialogue for participants to further discuss the keynotes and share their perspectives and insight related to the topic that day,” Douglas said. “We ask for anyone who attends the Coffee Talks to be mindful and respective of others’ perspectives.”
Keynote and panel speakers can be viewed at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/91840063803 and will be streamed via Facebook Live on the NSU Center for Tribal Studies page.
Coffee talk speakers can be viewed at https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/92024317831.
This event is open for anyone to attend and registration is not required, but to be entered for a door prize, complete the registration at https://forms.gle/Rj7YZtsSoigDywv46.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• “Black Lives, Indigenous Lives: From Mattering to Thriving” from 11 a.m. to noon. Keynote speaker Jolivette will examine and discuss the major points of cultural and historic community between Black and Indigenous People. Jolivette is the 2020-21 Multiracial Network Scholar in Residence for the American Personnel Association and the Series Editor of Black Indigenous Futures and Speculations at Routledge. He is the author or editor of nine books in print or forthcoming. His current book project, “Thrivance Circuitry: Queer Afro-Indigenous Futurity and Kinship” is under contract with the University of Washington Press. Webinar Link: https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/91840063803.
• Coffee Talk will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Log in via the following Zoom meeting link, https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/92024317831.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• “Red Erotic: The Fall and Rise of Indigenous Erotics” from noon to 1 p.m. Keynote speaker Bear will present on Indigenous erotics as a state of reimagining the corporeal coalescence of our sexualities, genders, histories, memories and emotions, and functions as a powerful decolonizing mechanism. Bear was the academic lead and professor of record of a massive open online course called “Indigenous Canada” which was the most popular online course in Canada in 2017 with over 220,000 students registered. She has been volunteering and teaching in prisons off and on since 2012 and created a Walls to Bridges program that brings post-secondary three credit courses to incarcerated Indigenous women at the Edmonton Institute for Women. Webinar Link: https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/91840063803.
• Coffee Talk will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Join the discussion via the following Zoom meeting link: https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/92024317831.
Thursday, Feb. 25
• “Modern Day Warriors: An Exploration of Indigenous Male Graduates” from noon to 1 p.m. Keynote speaker Poolaw will present his findings from his dissertation that explored the ways in which Indigenous males found success in their graduate and professional journeys. Poolaw’s Modern Warrior Model will also be covered in this presentation. Poolaw has been serving his Indigenous community and primarily Indigenous students in higher education for the past 16 years. Prior to working with AISES, he was the Acting Tribal Liaison Officer for the University of Oklahoma, and Instructor, Dean of Student Services and Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs at the Comanche Nation Tribal College in Lawton, Oklahoma. Webinar Link: https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/91840063803.
• Coffee Talk will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Join the discussion via the following Zoom meeting link: https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/92024317831.
Friday, Feb. 26
• “Patriarchal Colonialism and its Impact on Matrilineal and Patrilineal Indigenous Social Systems” panel from 1 to 2 p.m. Panelists include Echo-Hawk, King and Martin. Echo-Hawk has organized in rural Oklahoma on issues such as health care access, violence against women, breast/chest feeding advocacy and birth justice, food sovereignty, gun violence prevention, criminal justice reform, Census and voter outreach and was a former political candidate. She has recently co-led the Oklahoma effort of the national Natives Vote 2020 campaign. King was the David J. Weber Fellow for the Study of Southwestern America at the Clements Center for Southwest Studies of Southern Methodist University during the 2016-17 academic year. She was also the Charles Eastman Dissertation Fellow at Dartmouth College in 2015-16. King’s first book, “The Earth Memory Compass: Dine Landscapes and Education in the Twentieth Century”, was published by the University Press of Kansas in October 2018. Martin is two spirited (tuwasawits), healer, body-worker, activist, scholar and an artist who uses art to resist colonial structures, including the patriarchy. Webinar Link: https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/91840063803.
For more information on the event and speakers, visit cts.nsuok.edu/events.
