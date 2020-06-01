NSU's King receives Japan residency for 2021

Northeastern State University's Dr. Farina King was selected to receive the 2020 summer residency at Meiji Gakuin University through the Organization of American Historians and the Japanese Association for American Studies Japan Residencies Program.
The OAH and JAAS, with support from the Japan-United States Friendship Commission, select two U.S. historians to spend two weeks at Japanese universities. They spend their time giving lectures, seminars, advising students and researchers, and participating in the collegiality of the host institution.
"I am a Diné (Navajo) historian who shares the stories, strengths and struggles of Indigenous communities," said King. "As a citizen of the Navajo Nation, my heritage and family history inspire me to serve communities as a public intellectual throughout the world."
She was selected for her knowledge and commitment to teaching, researching and understanding comparative indigenous histories. In current projects, King draws more connections between indigenous experiences and oral histories of educational programs.
"I constantly seek to network across different countries, languages and cultures, which this residency supports," said King.
"I look forward to visiting Japan to intellectually engage with and serve diverse communities, form collegial relationships and grow as a scholar-creator. Thank you to the OAH, Japan-United States Friendship Commission and JAAS for this opportunity."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer 2020 residency has been cancelled, although King has been offered the same program opportunity for summer 2021. For more information about King's work and service, visit her website at https://farinaking.com.
