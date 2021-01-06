NSU's maintenance crew never off the clock

While most students at Northeastern State University returned home over the holidays, those on the maintenance team had to stay nearby in case something went wrong on the technical or mechanical side.
On a campus of NSU's size, it can be vital to have people at the ready at all times.
"It is important to note the scale of what we are working with at NSU," said Jon Asbill, assistant vice president of facilities and grounds at NSU. "There is a total of two million square feet of building across our three campuses, so we can never really be 'off.' We aren't here at full staff over the break, but we do have people making rotations on a daily basis, checking many key pieces of equipment."
This does not mean they do not have a chance to be with their families, just that their jobs are necessary to the campuses' running successfully.
Dr. Steve Turner, NSU president, mentioned in an email that while campus is closed, staff and faculty also have time off.
"Northeastern State University is closed so our students and employees can enjoy the holiday season with their families," said Turner.
As Asbill said, though, there are still those who stay behind to perform routine checks on equipment. During these checks, the crew will examine things such as boilers and chillers that are not easily accessible to ensure they are functioning properly. They check these one to two times a day.
Asbill added that many of the workings in the buildings are on an automated control system that can be accessed remotely.
"We're never really disconnected," he said. "It's kind of like a virtual home where we can monitor our temperatures, water flow and energy usage in order to track the status of campus at any given time."
Before a long break, Asbill said that preventative measures are taken. They do not necessarily shut down equipment, but they may alter their performance to be more efficient.
"We've got preventative maintenance crews that are constantly monitoring our equipment. We don't go in and shut entire pieces of equipment off over the break, but we slow them down and back them off a bit. This is to keep the equipment from running full steam and with energy consumption," said Asbill.
The campus police also works well with the NSU maintenance crew. While they are doing their patrols, if they see anything that may need fixing or that is out of the ordinary, they will contact the maintenance team and let them know about it. Maintenance also has an on-call system, so a phone is being monitored at all hours in case of emergency.
The campus opened for the semester on Jan. 4, and classes will resume Jan. 11.
