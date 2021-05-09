NSU's Proctor named COVD Fellow

AURORA, Colorado - Dr. Alissa Proctor, a professor at Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry, has been named a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development.
Proctor and 41 other Fellows will participate in a formal induction ceremony in conjunction with the 51st Annual Meeting of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development, April 5-9, 2022, to be held in Columbus, Ohio.
Proctor came to Tahlequah in 2005 to complete a family practice residency. She is a graduate of the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University.
To become a Fellow, the doctor must have graduated from an Accreditation Council for Optometric Education‐accredited institution; been in active clinical practice for at least three years, at least two of which have included the direct diagnosis and management of vision therapy patients; completed 100 hours of relevant continuing education or a relevant residency program; successfully completed the guided study portionmar of the process set forth by International Examination and Certification Board which includes three case reports and six open-book questions as prescribed by the Fellowship Candidate Guide; and successfully completed the oral and written examinations according to the established criteria of the IECB.
For more information about certification, visit www.covd.org/page/certification.
