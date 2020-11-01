Northeastern Health System has welcomed two new certified registered nurse anesthetists, Jacquelyn James and Shejan Ansar, to the medical staff in Tahlequah.
CRNAs are advanced practice registered nurses with graduate-level education who are qualified to "provide anesthesia for patients in every practice setting, and for every type of surgery or procedure," according to aana.com. To receive certification, CRNAs must pass a rigorous national certification exam.
Nurse anesthetists trace their professional roots to the Civil War, when they were the "first health care providers dedicated to the specialty or anesthesia," says aana.com.
When asked about the skill set the CRNA providers bring to the table, Dr. Jack Myers, chief of surgery at NHS, had nothing but praises for the pair.
"The anesthetic care provided by our CRNAs is top-notch. I have complete trust in their knowledge and technical skill," said Myers. "They have provided anesthetic care for my patients that range from routine elective to critically ill emergencies. They have provided anesthetic care for my family members. They have provided anesthetic care for me personally when I needed surgery. I trust them without hesitation."
For more information about anesthesiology services and how to join the medical staff team, contact Vice President of Physician Services C.J. Jankas at cjankas@nhs-ok.org.
