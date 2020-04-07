While Americans have seen photos and videos of people in other countries wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention just began recommending the use of masks on April 3.
The CDC website states the use of simple cloth face coverings may slow the spread of the coronavirus - and help keep people who may have the virus, and do not know it, from transmitting it to others.
Lori Enlow has been a family nurse practitioner for 18 years and currently works at Cherokee Elder Care. She is advocating that everyone wear masks when in public.
"Many people are asymptomatic and have high levels of respiratory secretions they could be passing on without knowing it. Wearing it protects others from your secretions," said Enlow. "It's all about covering the respiratory secretions and protecting others."
Asymptomatic people are those who are infected, but are not showing symptoms.
"Let's say I have no symptoms, but I am infected. That means the virus is in my nose, my respiratory/nasal secretions. If I am wearing a mask, I am not able to easily rub my nose and grab a door handle that you may grab. Should I sneeze or clear my throat with a cough - not a sick cough, just a cough - the mask contains my secretions, keeping me from spewing it on the checkout counter at Walmart," said Enlow.
"We all cough and sneeze on occasion when we are not sick, and heck, we touch our noses a million times a day without even knowing it. This is how you wearing a mask - ideally, a homemade mask until the health care shortage is undone - can prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Enlow cited a study comparing the different materials people are using to make masks, and they tend to be 40-80 percent as effective as a regular surgical mask.
"Anything is better than nothing. The tighter the weave, the less particles get in it. The more layers it has is probably better," said Enlow. "Spandex-like materials are not recommended, as more particles can pass through it."
The CDC recommends that cloth face coverings should: fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric; allow for breathing without restriction; and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
"Treat it like it's underwear; it's for one-time use. When your mask comes off, wash it," said Enlow. "If the mask is itchy and you want to adjust it, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands before putting on the mask, any time you need to touch it and after you take the mask off."
Enlow said she has a Tupperware-type bowl, and she has poked holes into the lid. She keeps it in her car to hold her handmade cloth mask while she is driving. After putting the mask in the bowl, she advises putting the lid on, and remembering the outside part of the mask is the dirtiest. A paper bag could also be used.
The point is to help the mask dry out quicker.
Help yourself
The CDC recommendations, and examples of how to make cloth masks, is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
