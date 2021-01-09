The Oklahoma Nurses Association is the professional association for all registered nurses in Oklahoma. ONA works as a community of professional nurses across all specialties and practice settings to address the issues that face nurses daily.
Region 3 represents most of Northeast Oklahoma and meets via Zoom on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. The monthly meeting dates and topics for spring 2021 are: Jan 14, Bridges Out of Poverty,: February 11, Simulation in the NICU; March 11, More About Medical Cannabis; April 8, Nurse Driven Research; and May 13, ONA President Shelly Wells.
A Zoom link for each meeting will be emailed to all Region 3 members prior to the meeting date.
Another opportunity for personal and professional development for nurses through the ONA is a two-part virtual workshop on Jan. 13 and Jan. 20, 6-7:30 p.m., which is now open for registration.
Advancing Your Idea & Creating a Successful Side-Hustle will feature speaker Dr. Bonnie Clipper. This event offers 3 contact hours to attendees, and is accredited by Oklahoma Nurses Association.
Registration will be limited to the first 40 nurse registrants. Registration information can be found at www.oklahomanurses.org under Upcoming Events.
