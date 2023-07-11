A negligence and wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a local nursing center after the plaintiff claimed a family member died in the facility’s care.
Thomas Green, a personal representative of the estate of Nancy Redding, filed the civil suit June 26 against East Shawnee Nursing Center LLC, Sequoyah Pointe Skilled Nursing and Therapy, and Amity Care Corp.
According to the petition, the plaintiff claimed that during the time of Redding’s residence at the facility, the defendants’ negligence caused Redding’s medical conditions to drastically deteriorate, which led to Redding’s developing one or more pressure ulcers, eventually leading to her death on Nov. 28, 2022.
The petition states the defendants violated the Oklahoma Nursing Home Care Act by its failure to protect Redding from abuse and neglect, and violated the administrative regulations of the Oklahoma Department of Health.
The plaintiff is seeking $75,000 each for two counts of negligence, and one count of wrongful death, for a total of $225,000, “plus such costs, prejudgment interest, and other relief” the court “deems equitable and just,” according to the petition.
Green is represented by the Lloyd & Lloyd law firm out of Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
