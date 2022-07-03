The threat of transfer or discharge from a nursing home can be both frightening and stressful for residents and their families. Too often, a facility may respond to residents’ difficulties, including an increasing need for care, or repeated questions or complaints from family members, by transferring or discharging the resident. This may also happen when a facility changes owners or closes.
State and federal legislation protect residents from involuntary transfer and discharge. According to this legislation, the resident and their representative are entitled to a written 30-day discharge notice. This notice must include the resident’s right to appeal and contact information for the State Health Department and the State Long-term Care Ombudsman.
There are limited reasons the facility can initiate an involuntary discharge, those reasons include the following: the nursing home can no longer provide adequate care for the resident, the resident’s health has improved to the point that they no longer require nursing home care, safety of individuals in the facility is endangered, the health of others in the facility would otherwise be endangered, the resident has failed, after reasonable and appropriate notice to pay for care, or the facility closes.
The facility cannot evict a resident who is waiting for Medicaid eligibility, and should work with other state agencies to obtain payment if a family member, or other individual, is holding the resident’s money. If safety is an issue and the resident is endangering others, no notice is required, provided sufficient documentation has been made as to efforts to resolve the problem. The nursing home assesses the care needs of every prospective resident. Once a resident has been accepted by the nursing home, the nursing home should find ways to provide safe and effective care.
If a facility closes voluntarily, federal law requires a written notice of 90 days be provided to the residents and their families and/or representatives. The closing facility must provide sufficient preparation and orientation to residents to ensure the safety of the residents’ personal belongings as well. For more information, contact EODD Ombudsman Supervisors Scott Harding or Tim Nicholson at 918-682-7891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.