Area nursing homes are taking preventive measures to ensure the safety of all staff and patients, which includes restrictions or prohibitions on visitors.
The Cherokee County Nursing Home is following the guidelines from the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority and is allowing no visitation unless absolutely necessary.
“The current COVID-19 outbreak situation means it is critical that we take every precaution possible. We must prevent the virus from entering our building. Protecting our residents’ health and safety is our top priority,” CCNH said in a letter.
Grace Living Center officials said they are on lockdown, and visitors are only allowed under special circumstances. Officials said they are in contact with the Center for Disease Control every day, and there are new guidelines issued daily. Officials said they are screening everyone who walks through their doors.
According to the OHCA, those who are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness include: older adults, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease or autoimmune diseases.
Nursing home administrators said for the part, residents and family members are still patient and are understanding of the abrupt changes and restrictions.
Go Ye Village administrators had not returned phone calls as of Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.