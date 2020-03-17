Nutrition centers modifying programs, but still serving

As area residents are encouraged to stay at home or practice social distancing due to COVID-19, nutrition programs are still feeding those in need, but with modifications.
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District operates SAC Nutrition centers in seven counties, including ones at the Tahlequah and Hulbert senior citizens centers. These centers are normally open before and after lunch so people can visit, play games, take classes, and more. Guests can make reservations for the lunches and sit with friends while eating hot, nutritious meals.
“They are still preparing meals, but they will take them out to them,” said Lisa Weese, ADvantage coordinator. “Rather than them gathering in a congregate setting, we’ll offer like a drive-thru system.”
Kari Rooster, Tahlequah Senior Citizen Center site manager, said she found out about the change in the system, and the staff let patrons know then.
“One of the staff took the list and called the congregates to let them know,” said Rooster.
People must call and reserve a meal. The number for the Tahlequah site is 918-456-0792, and the Hulbert number is 918-772-2077.
Seniors who normally ride the KiBois Area Transit System bus to the Tahlequah center can now have the hot meals delivered to them, according to Rooster. Those who drive to the site will find signs directing them to drive around the back of the building to the side door.
Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission, 32035 S.H. 82, has also closed its dining room and will be serving pick-up meals only.
“Individuals may pull up to the dining center by auto and staff will bring your meal to you. This will follow our normal schedule of Monday and Wednesday noon meals,” the Mission’s Facebook page stated Monday.
For more information, call 918-457-5181 Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The United Keetoowah Band will serve meals in a drive-thru line Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Jim Proctor Elder and Nutrition Center.
Contact Director Rebecca Dreadfulwater at 918-871-2800 for more information.
Tri-Community WEB Association, 17914 S. 580 Road, feeds an average of 100-plus people every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, according to J.R. Sellers, TCA board president.
“We feed about 50 each in three shifts. We don’t plan that; that’s how it happens,” said Sellers. “We fed 80 on Monday and that was a low day. They may not be coming as often.”
As of Tuesday morning, Sellers said the five-member TCA board had not met yet to discuss changes to the lunch program, but he was open to doing what’s necessary to keep people safe and healthy.
“We’re all concerned about it,” said Sellers. “Probably about 80 percent of those who come are seniors.”
He said the center offers to-go meals regularly and does a drive-thru for food distribution on mobile food pantry days, so moving to only offering to-go meals may be an option. For updates, call 918-931-9371.
Rhonda Clemons, executive director of the Zöe Institute, said the Tahlequah Day Center will be open Wednesday, but will transition to meals to-go only starting Thursday.
“We’ll be handing out sacks at the door,” she said. “We’re stocking up and doing our best to keep everyone safe.”
Clemons said some of the workers were through an AARP program and they have been pulled out.
As the center serves food seven days a week, the sandwich program will continue.
“That’s how we’re going to keep this going,” said Clemons. “Grocery stores usually donate, but they’re selling out.”
She encourages people – especially those who may be hoarding groceries – to donate food.
“There is a giant chunk of people with way too much, and others who have too little. We need to level it out,” said Clemons.
People will no longer be able to enter the Hands of Grace Warehouse for food, but it will be available in a drive-up format. For more information, call 918-453-9778.
By working with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Zöe Institute is able to continue donating to the Tahlequah Public Schools Backpack Program, according to Clemons.
Beginning Monday, March 23, Tahlequah Public Schools will offer “grab-and-go” lunches for children 18 and under Monday-Friday at set locations in town. Children must be present to pick up the free hot meals. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., families can drive in front of the Cherokee Elementary School cafeteria on Ward Street and meals will be brought out to the car. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., TPS representatives will have meals at the following locations: Trimble Apartment Complex, Step Mobile Homes, South Breeze Trailer Park, Fox Trailer Park east entrance, Garden Walk laundry room, and North Cedar Trailer Park. At noon, meals will be available at: Twin Oaks Apartments on Cedar Avenue, Tahlequah Terrace, Elks Lodge trailer park, Fox trailer park west entrance, and the Garden Walk back parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.