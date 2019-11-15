An advisory panel representing four northwestern Arkansas municipalities shelved a proposed nutrient trading program for the Illinois River watershed.
The decision was made after proponents of the program failed to muster unanimous support, which was required before it could be forwarded to state regulators for final approval and adoption. Fayetteville, Arkansas, city councilors opposed Regulation 37, which was described by critics as vague "by design."
Regulation 37, authorized by a law passed in 2015 by the Arkansas Legislature at about the same time data from a stressor-response study of streams within the Illinois River Basin was being analyzed.
The Northwest Arkansas Nutrient Trading Research Advisory Group, made up of an association of professionals from four northwest Arkansas municipalities, was formed by the time that study was completed. The panel began accepting public comments in January 2018 for the proposed nutrient trading program dubbed Regulation 37.
Nutrient trading programs allow polluters unable to meet standards to buy offsets, or credits, from polluters who emit less than what their permits allow. This results with a theoretical reduction of pollutants introduced to the environment.
The program drew criticism from a cross-section of organizations, some that have worked years to protect and preserve the Illinois River and the water quality of other scenic streams. Critics and water quality experts said Arkansas' lack of a numeric standard for nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus would make the program unworkable.
Fayetteville City Councilor Teresa Turk, who sponsored a resolution in August as an alternative to Regulation 37, said the proposed rule is like "Swiss cheese." It is "so full of holes it can easily be abused."
Turk, who has kept up with the proposed nutrient trading program since its inception and commented throughout the rulemaking process, emphasized at the time the importance of improving water quality in Arkansas. She said Fayetteville's local watersheds, which include the Illinois River and White River, are particularly important to her and her colleagues elected to the Fayetteville City Council.
NANTRAG voting members who represent the panel's other municipalities - Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale - rejected the alternative proposal backed by Fayetteville and Beaver Water District. During a meeting Friday at Cave Springs, Arkansas, the Fayetteville resolution was defeated by a 3-1 vote.
Ed Brocksmith, a co-founder of Save the Illinois River who attended the meeting, said the vote effectively killed the nutrient trading program as proposed by NANTRAG. The panel, he said will not be dissolved, but the program as proposed is "off the table right now."
"We are relieved - it couldn't have helped the water quality in the Illinois River watershed in Arkansas or Oklahoma," Brocksmith said, speaking on behalf of STIR. "We would express our gratitude to the city of Fayetteville and Beaver Water District - they saw the shortcomings of this proposal."
Those shortcomings, he said, included the lack of any meaningful "way to accurately measure the outcome of any trades." Brocksmith concurred with other critics who contend the lack of a numeric standard for phosphorus would render the program useless and ineffective.
"The ideal thing now, if they're going to do nutrient trading, would be for Arkansas to develop a numeric standard for phosphorus that matches Oklahoma's standard," Brocksmith said. "Perhaps that is something that will happen through this (Illinois River) steering committee - that would give them something scientific to go with."
NANTRAG Chairman Brad Stewart told STIR the panel will not disband. It will, however, adjourn until a date that has yet to be set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.