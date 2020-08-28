An important Illinois River Basin conditions update was issued by Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for rivers operations and water quality, on Friday, Aug. 28, at 1:30 p.m., as the National Weather Service-Tulsa Office issued an active weather pattern advisory effective for this weekend and extending into next week.
“During this period, several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to impact the Illinois River Basin. Severe weather and heavy rain are likely during this time,” said Fite.
Saturday will see the first round of thunderstorms, as a cold front moves into the region. Storms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and linger into the night. Some of these storms will likely become severe, with wind gusts to around 60 mph and large hail being the main concerns.
“However, there is the potential for tornadoes, as well. Locally heavy rain will also be a concern with the strongest storms,” said Fite.
Sunday, there is the potential for more thunderstorms to develop as the frontal boundary lingers in the area. Some of these storms could be severe, as well, with locally heavy rain again possible.
Monday into the middle of next week will see several rounds of thunderstorms as the frontal boundary remains in the vicinity and a series of upper level disturbances traverse the area. “Severe weather and heavy rain are again possible,” said Fite. “The greatest potential for severe weather, heavy rains and flooding will be Monday into Tuesday.”
The current forecast calls for 4 to 7 inches of rain across Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas through next Friday morning.
“Locally, higher amounts will be possible. This will possibly lead to flash flooding and river flooding,” said Fite. “Please consult with your commercial flotation device operator before launching on a float trip for the most up-to-date river and weather conditions.”
