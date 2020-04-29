NY couple travels to state to adopt dog

A New York couple drove 20 hours to adopt a local dog from the Humane Society of Cherokee County.
On April 28, HSCC transport coordinator Alexis Colvard met Mark Yanus and Holly Jean Heidelberger in the Walmart parking lot, and drove the couple out to the HSCC shelter.
The pair arrived in Tahlequah after spending nearly 20 hours on the road after leaving central New York on April 25.
Heidelberger submitted her adoption application March 19, and said that during the midst of the global pandemic, finding the 6-month-old red heeler was meant to be.
"There was something about her picture and video that I saw through Pet Finder that just looked special," said Heidelberger. "We've been looking for the right dog and just hadn't found it."
The original plan for the couple was to wait until late May before meeting their new family member. However, Heidelberger said she knew the moment was right.
"I started corresponding with Roxanna [Ritchie, HSCC vice president] and she would send a weekly picture update of Verbena," said Heidelberger. "Just something about her just stuck with us."
Heidelberger reached out to a local animal rescue group in New York to see if their transport coordinator would pick Verbena up, but that option was a dead end.
In the meantime, Yanus and Heidelberger donated dog treats and toys to "V" at HSCC.
"I just felt compelled to do it and it was kind of a God thing. Then Alexis mentioned something about adoption applications coming in and they offered - through their transport here - to get her to Chicago," said Heidelberger.
Instead of waiting until the end of May to meet Verbena in Chicago, Yanus and Heidelberger decided to take the 20-hour road trip to Tahlequah.
Ritchie and Colvard said this was the first time they've had someone from so far away travel to Tahlequah to adopt a dog or cat from HSCC.
"Who would have thought, you know? All the way from New York - and we've had someone come from Georgia before, but they usually come from Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, and Missouri," said Colvard. "The first person interested in Verbena contacted us from Massachusetts, but then we've never heard back from them."
Heidelberger said she and Yanus recently built their home on an 80-acre farm pasture in New York, and they can't wait to get home and settle down with their new loved one.
