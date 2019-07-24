A new law banning the declawing of animals in New York state may have plenty of supporters in that neck of the woods, but Oklahoma likely won't jump on the bandwagon anytime soon.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an anti-declawing bill into law on Monday. The law went into effect immediately, and any veterinary clinic that violates the ban could be fined up to $1,000. New York is the first state to prohibit the practice.
Cuomo said in a statement that animals will no longer be subjected to surgical treatment that has been dubbed as cruel and inhumane. But Tahlequah veterinarians have a different opinion on the procedure.
Bill Elliott, of Associated Veterinary Clinic, said that while he supports the new law, problems will arise if Oklahoma enacts similar legislation.
"I think it's a good idea to outlaw declawing, and I'm against it, but the problem around here - either you do it or [people are] going to dump them," said Elliott. "I can't say that I'll quit declawing, but I wish I would never do another one, to be honest about it."
Elliott has seen it time and time again: A pet owner takes an animal to someone who will do the procedure at a lower cost, or even worse, will take matters into his own hands.
"What I've learned is that if I don't do it under an anesthetic and do a nice job, they go to Joe Bob and Bubba, and they go out there with their damn scissors," said Elliott.
Onychectomy, commonly referred to as declawing, is not medically necessary for a cat in most instances. The exception to that rule is if the animal has cancer in the nail bed.
There are multiple methods for declawing a cat. The most common used are the resco clipper and disarticulation. Resco clipping is where a sterile nail clipper cuts through the bone of the third digit of the toe. The cat loses part of the bone where the claw grows.
"If you cut off the first knuckle, there's no chance of the nail growing back. It sounds inhumane, but that is the most common method used. The cats are up the next day and they're fine," said Oklahoma State University veterinary student Keara Miller.
The disarticulation procedure involves the disconnection of all ligaments holding the third bone in place, and that bone is entirely removed.
The most common reason people choose to have their cats declawed is to prevent destruction in the home. Miller said that reason creates a domino effect that can put the cat in danger.
"Even if you don't necessarily 'dump' the cat, then all of a sudden, your furniture is more important, so you take the cat outside and then it gets picked up by the pound, and they're a kill shelter, so you have 24 hours or it's gone. I think a lot of people are too quick to do declaw their cats, but I think if they outlawed it, there's just going to be more bad jobs done to the animal," said Miller.
Miller said the new law in New York is catch-22 situation for all involved: the cat, the owner and the community.
"They're all going to get dumped, they're all going to left and they're all going to get abandoned. There are too many strays and our shelters are overrun, so if we do things that make it less appealing to owners, then I think they're going to fill up more," said Miller.
Elliott said if a pet owner is against having a feline friend declawed, there are alternatives.
"I try to show them how to trim the claws. Just trim them once a week if you don't want them declawed," said Elliott.
As far as the new law possibly catching the attention of Oklahoma lawmakers, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King believes there are other issues the nation should prioritize first.
"Between the opioid misuse crisis, policing the new medical marijuana laws, homelessness, property crimes, drag racing on Downing - those would all be way ahead on whether someone declawed their cat," said King.
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have proposed the same ban on declawing, and the bill is set for public hearing on Monday.
