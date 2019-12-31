What is thought to have begun more than four millennia ago, when the Mesopotamians were the first to record and celebrate a new year in March, has now become fraught with celebrations, church services, fireworks, and midnight kisses.
Locals have a variety of ways in which they have celebrated New Year's Eve over the years.
Brent Been said he will sometimes watch a "Twilight Zone" marathon.
"My favorite NYE memory is when I was in Amsterdam with my Army buddies," he said. "We rang in the New Year in 1992 Dutch style."
A longstanding tradition among many families is to have black-eyed peas on New Year's Day. Cassidy Henshaw said her family enjoys the dish every year, as it is considered to bring good luck. She's still undecided on what to do to celebrate this year, though.
"I'm torn between seeing the Handmade Moments at George's in Fayetteville, or ringing in the new year with friends," she said.
All-nighters are common on New Year's Eve, as many people won't be satisfied with 2020 until the sun rises. The season can be hectic for many, though, so New Year's Eve can serve as a time of relaxation for many.
"I'll probably do nothing because I'm still pooped from Christmas," said Charlie McIntosh. "When I was younger, I'd usually have a movie marathon until midnight."
Throughout history, the holiday has taken new forms and new schedules.
The Romans once took it from the Mesopotamians and celebrated the holiday in March. When King Numa Pontilus of Rome reigned around 700 BC, January and February were added to the Roman calendar. It was celebrated for the first time on Jan. 1 in 45 BC, when the Numan calendar converted to the Julian, falling in line with the Gregorian calendar.
While most countries of Western Europe observed Jan. 1 as the start of the new year in the late 1500s, England and American colonists did not transition to the Gregorian calendar until 1752. Although early traditions often involved religious celebration, the holiday evolved over the 20th century into one associated more with self-analysis and relationships.
While people in the United States often start their new year off with a glass of champagne or midnight kiss, cultures throughout the world have customs unfamiliar to many. In Spain, it is a tradition to eat 12 grapes within the first 12 seconds of the new year, to bring a year of prosperity. Bells are rang 108 times in Buddhist temples throughout Japan, which is said to purify people from their sufferings accumulated in the past year.
One local would love to try out an unusual New Year's Eve tradition he read about, but he said it could result in property damage. Stewart Black said it would be interesting to see folks follow an active tradition common in Denmark, where people save up old dishes and chipped glasses to throw at the front doors of their friends and family.
"Supposedly, the more broken glass and shards you have thrown at your house, the more people like you," he said.
