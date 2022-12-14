More and more people are wanting real trees for the holidays, and with recent drought a contributing factor, Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest many soon be done for the season.
Josh Garde helps run the family farm, which is just over three decades old.
“My in-laws moved out here from Mississippi, and when they moved out here, they found what looked to be Christmas trees in the brush,” said Garde.
Garde said his in-laws got in touch with some agriculture people who confirmed the plants were Virginia Pine Christmas trees. Garde said it looked like the previous land owners attempted to have a farm at some point but didn't have much success.
“So [my in-laws] decided to kick it off and do it themselves, and here they are, 35 years later,” said Garde. “I married into the family and this is my 13th year out here. Since then, my wife and I have moved in and are starting to raise our kids here and take over the farm.”
Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest opens for business every year on Black Friday. Demand has been high lately, and Garde isn’t sure how much longer the farm will be open this season.
“These trees take a good five years to get where we'd like to have them, but they’re getting about four years now before they have to start being cut down just because we're getting busier and busier,” he said.
Garde said more and more people are wanting real trees.
“We can plan today and put more trees in the ground, but we're not going to see the fruits of that for four years,” he said. “So it's not like, ‘Oh man, we sold a record number trees this year. We need to plant more so we have more next year.’ It’s a process.”
Garde said the family tries not to turn people away, but they also have to be mindful to make sure there are enough trees for next year. Recent droughts have also hurt the farm’s crops.
“We lost almost 200 trees this summer from the drought that just died. It doesn't matter what you do. You just can't keep enough water on them, and they just don't come back from it. That really hurts us. It's a big impact on the farm.”
Garde said the Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest Facebook page is a good place to check if the farm still open for the season. The business offers Christmas tree cutting from its lots, imported pre-cut trees of varieties that can’t grow in Oklahoma, handmade wreaths, and other holiday decorations.
“We have people that come here just to get the trees that we import and we have families that come here and it’s just a tradition – they cut down the tree and that's what they do every year,” he said. “It’s whichever one they want to do. We let them choose.”
After a customer selects and cuts down their tree, Garde said it’s placed on a shaker, which rids the tree of any shed needles, and then into a baler to net it for transport.
“We tell them how to take care of [their tree]. That kind of sets us apart from some of the big box stores as we really stress on how to take care of the trees after it gets in the stand,” he said. “If you take care of them, they will they will last and are a lot safer to keep in your home if you keep it watered and and do things the right way.”
Free cider is offered to all of the farm’s customers and is made from a “super-secret family recipe.” Garde said kids love coming out to the farm.
“[People will] go out as a family and snag their tree and then kids will go out and play and take pictures next to the inflatables or the wood cutouts that we have,” he said. ”They really enjoy the big Santa [inflatable]. We have several more that we're gonna be putting out next year.”
