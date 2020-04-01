Steelle Stevens normally works in the Oasis Health Food Store kitchen, occasionally helping customers out in the store with vitamins and supplements. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oasis kitchen is closed, as are all three of Stevens’ schools.
The 18-year-old Tahlequah High School senior also attends Northeastern State University and Indian Capital Technology Center.
Stevens said the transition to online school has been varied, and things are still up in the air. NSU had everything in place for online classes to be set up, but THS courses will be a mix, since not all families have access to internet and technology.
“For ICTC, we can either leave our grades at what they are or do distance learning with paperwork or online,” said Stevens, who excels in the welding program. “We normally do 30 minutes of book work, and the rest of the time is hands-on learning. I’m sure they’ll figure it out.”
What is most disappointing to Stevens isn’t the postponed graduation or prom, but that she and her ICTC classmates will not get to compete in the state competition.
“In February, at the district competition, our fab team got first place on the table we made,” said Stevens, who is SkillsUSA welding class president.
Having worked at Oasis for a couple of years and learned about the products, Stevens is now taking orders over the phone and helping with curbside deliveries. She said her hours have changed, along with the way business is being conducted.
“We prefer payment over the phone instead of cash. For curbside delivery, they call when they pull up,” said Stevens. “We’re currently not open on Saturday.”
The community has shown mixed responses.
“A lot of people are very, very grateful that we’re staying open and providing healthy options,” said Stevens. “Since we’re a smaller store, we’re not sold out of products; we get shipments in almost daily.”
Some people are not as courteous, though.
“There is a lot of aggression and frustration in the community because it’s something new to all of us, and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Stevens. “There’s a learning curve for us, the customers, and the community.”
One thing Stevens also has to consider during this pandemic is the health of her family, especially since she lives with her grandparents.
“It’s a little bit of risk, not only for me, but for them,” she said. “We take the best precautions we can.”
While working, she sanitizes between customers, and she washes her hands before entering her home.
“I try not to bring anything in or out of anywhere. It's definitely a concern with the family and friends around me. They have to keep working too or they won’t have any other way to survive,” said Stevens. “During work, we are being exposed, no matter how careful we are.”
Only one of the five Oasis employees has not been able to continue working regularly, and that’s the chef. But he is staying busy by making larger to-go meals like soups and crock-pot dinners. Another employee has expressed caution, and the manager has children he is concerned about.
“He wants us to stay open, but to work as little as possible,” said Stevens. “We want to help make healthy food easily accessible to the community.”
Through this time, Stevens has come to realize there is a lot of support for local businesses. She said people are looking to shop locally, so Oasis gets a lot of calls asking if certain products are in stock.
“I definitely have seen a lot of proactive people in the community. They want to make sure when this is all over that our local businesses are still open,” said Stevens. “I love seeing people get together like that.”
