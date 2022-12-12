The Oklahoma Bar Association is celebrating Law Day with its annual art and writing contests for all Oklahoma students. The theme for this year's contest is "Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration," and the deadline for entries is Jan. 13, 2023.
"This is the 47th year for this fun, educational contest," said Norman attorney Ed Wunch, OBA Law Day Committee chairperson. "The goal is to stimulate discussion and understanding of the law among young Oklahomans. The theme for this year's contest was selected to remind us that by engaging in civics and working together, we can strengthen our democracy."
Coloring sheets for Pre-K and kindergartners, along with writing and art prompts for first through 12th graders are available at www.okbar.org/lawday. Winners will receive awards and cash prizes, and all participants will receive a certificate. Winning entries will be published in the Oklahoma Bar Journal and posted to the OBA website. Entries must be submitted by Jan. 13 to P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
Law Day, a nationwide event designated by the U.S. Congress in 1958, is celebrated each year to raise public awareness of American law. The idea for Law Day was conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney and OBA past president.
For more information about Law Day, visit www.okbar.org/LawDay.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service, and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma's legal community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.