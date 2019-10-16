The Oklahoma Blood Institute has scheduled blood drives for Cherokee County.
Locations and dates are: BancFirst, Bloodmobile, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Hulbert High School Auditorium, Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Lowe’s, Bloodmobile, Oct. 23, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Cherokee Nation Tsa La Gi Community Room, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Northeastern Health System Main Hospital Breezeway, Oct. 29 and 30, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; OKDHS Tahlequah Conference Room, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Conference Room, Nov. 1, noon to 5 p.m.; Cherokee Nation Businesses, Bloodmobile, Nov 1, 9-11 a.m.; and Tahlequah Lumber, Bloodmobile, Nov. 1, 1-3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.