On Wednesday, April 26, Our Blood Institute OBI will hold a blood drive with Tahlequah High School, where donors will receive a free “Happy to Be a Blood Donor” T-shirt featuring a smiley face, while supplies last.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Lobby. Donors will also get one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.
"What better way to spread a smile than by saving someone’s life through your blood donation?" said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of OBI. "Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we're extremely thankful for partners like the OKC Zoo and Zoo Botanical Garden for their partnership in helping ensure we continue to have a healthy blood supply for patients in need."
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances.
Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling OBI at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.
Donors who are 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID will be required to donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.