Oklahoma Blood Institute has an immediate need for convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19, as part of an experimental initiative to use the product to treat seriously ill patients.
OBI can now take walk-in donors who wish to donate convalescent plasma at all locations, although working with OBI’s CCP team will streamline the process and increase efficiency at blood drives.
The next local blood and convalescent plasma drive is Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1-6 p.m. in the Faith Chapel Fellowship Hall, 12134 State Highway 82A. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Walk-ins are will be accepted as the schedule allows, but appointments are preferred to help with social distancing. Masks will be required. All donors will receive a limited-edition blood donor reusable mask.
To provide convalescent plasma, donors must: Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test; be symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation; and be seven days post blood or plasma donation. Possible donors can scan and email positive test results to CCPspecialist@obi.org. The Oklahoma Blood Institute CCP team will complete the form, review it with the medical team, then call to schedule the appointment with the donor.
When emailing, include all the following: documentation of positive test result; name; date of birth; mailing address; phone number; and date of last symptoms. Female donors should also state if they’ve ever been pregnant and include the date of last pregnancy. This is because women who have ever been pregnant could carry an antibody as a result of the pregnancy that could cause a transfusion related acute lung injury (TRALI) in the patient. Before a female who has ever been pregnant can donate CCP, they would have to have an HLA antibody test to rule this out. The HLA test results can be detected through whole blood donation.
If the donor prefers to talk to someone directly, they can call 405-297-5551. To make an appointment, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.